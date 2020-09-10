FoxNews.com
There's some people who have COVID-19 for longer than 14-day period. Diana Berrent with Founder Survivor Corps shares her journey with Isiah about the virus and talks about the group she started for other COVID-19 long haulers and survivors.
10-9-2020
