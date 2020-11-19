FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Gov. Abbott won't order another shutdown of Texas despite COVID-19 case spike
FOX 4 (Dallas-Fort Worth)
Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday he will not order another statewide shutdown in Texas, even with a massive spike in COVID-19 cases.
...
More
11-19-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
Gov. Abbott won't order another shutdown of Texas despite COVID-19 case spike
FOX
Entertainment
Gov. Abbott won't order another shutdown of Texas despite COVID-19 case spike
Clips
Gov. Abbott won't order another shutdown of Texas despite COVID-19 case spike