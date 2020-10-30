FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
LGBTQ-friendly bar serving as polling location on Election Day
FOX 26 Houston
ONLY ON FOX: A LGBTQ-friendly bar in Montrose is serving as an Election Day polling location for the presidential election.
...
More
10-30-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
LGBTQ-friendly bar serving as polling location on Election Day
FOX
Entertainment
LGBTQ-friendly bar serving as polling location on Election Day
Clips
LGBTQ-friendly bar serving as polling location on Election Day