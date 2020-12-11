FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Two men injured in shooting in Lorton
FOX 5 Washington DC
Fairfax County police are investigating after two men sustained life threatening injuries during a double shooting at a shooting range in Lorton.
...
More
11-12-2020 • 17s
Two men injured in shooting in Lorton
FOX
Entertainment
Two men injured in shooting in Lorton
Clips
Two men injured in shooting in Lorton