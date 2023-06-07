Home
Weston McKennie to Dortmund rumors & Is Riqui Puig a BIG-TIME MLS player?
Alexi Lalas' State of the Union Episodes (25)
Weston McKennie to Dortmund rumors & Is Riqui Puig a BIG-TIME MLS player?
07-06-23 • 1h 8m
• • •
Christian Pulisic transfer rumors heat up & Is Jesús Ferreira unfairly a punching bag for USMNT fans? | SOTU
07-03-23 • 1h 13m
• • •
Timothy Weah joins Juventus & USMNT/Gold Cup Dual-Nats discussion | SOTU
06-29-23 • 1h 20m
• • •
USA, Mexico begin Gold Cup festivities & USA transfer round-up! | SOTU
06-27-23 • 1h 13m
• • •
USMNT Gold Cup preview & does Gregg Berhalter have pressure to deliver results? | SOTU
06-22-23 • 56m
• • •
Jermaine Jones talks USMNT recruitment and Nations League preview! | SOTU
06-13-23 • 40m
• • •
