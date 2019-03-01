FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
This episode is not available right now. Select different content to watch.
The Big Bang Theory
S12 E11 The Paintball Scattering
Penny and Leonard organize a paintball game, which results in mayhem due to Sheldon's jealousy.
...
More
1-3-2019 • TV-PG L • 30m
The Big Bang Theory
FOX
Entertainment
The Big Bang Theory
Season 12
S12-E11 - The Big Bang Theory