LA County District Attorney Race
FOX 11 Los Angeles
George Gascon boasted a lead in early returns tonight in a hotly contested race for Los Angeles County district attorney against two-term incumbent Jackie Lacey, garnering the support of 54.5% of voters.
11-4-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
FOX
Entertainment
Clips
