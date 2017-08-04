Lucifer

Maze Has A Therapy Session With Linda

Linda's lunch break becomes Maze's therapy session.... More

4-8-2017 • 1m

Lucifer Clips

01-13-17 • 1m

Lucifer Loves Bones A Little Too Much

04-17-18 • 1m

Preview: What Do You Truly Desire?

04-13-18 • 25s

Lucifer, Pierce, & Chloe Visit A Victim

04-12-18 • 1m

Lucifer Episodes (20)

SEASON PREMIERE
S3 E1 They're Back, Aren't They?

10-03-17 • TV-14 DLV • 44m

S3 E2 The One with the Baby Carrot

10-10-17 • TV-14 DLSV • 44m

S3 E3 Mr. and Mrs. Mazikeen Smith

10-17-17 • TV-14 DLV • 44m

S3 E4 What Would Lucifer Do?

10-24-17 • TV-14 DLSV • 44m