Rev. Sharpton, House Republicans, North Carolina Supreme Court, New York School District and more!
Fox Soul's Black Report Episodes (25)
2022 Midterm Election, U.S. Voter Priorities, Ketanji Jackson, Tennessee DA and more!
11-08-22 • TV-PG • 52m
• • •
Midterm Results, Abortion Rights Upheld, Democrat Wes Moore Elected, Brittney Griner and more!
11-09-22 • TV-PG • 52m
• • •
Midterm Results, Homeless Youth Awareness, Grandmaster Jay Sentenced, Hurricane Nicole and more!
11-10-22 • TV-PG • 52m
• • •
Texas Judge Blocks Student Debt Relief, Adam Silver on Kyrie Irving, Megan Thee Stallion and more!
11-11-22 • TV-PG • 52m
• • •
Hakeem Jeffries, Louisiana Voters Reject Measure to Abolish Slavery, ‘Black Panther’ and more!
11-14-22 • TV-PG • 52m
• • •
Senate Set to Codify Same-Sex Marriage, Jan 6th Panel, Appeal Court Blocks Student Debt Relief and more!
11-15-22 • TV-PG • 52m
• • •
