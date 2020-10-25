FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
This episode is not available right now. Select different content to watch.
Full Measure With Sharyl Attkisson
E7 President Trump Threatened to Withhold Money From Sanctuary Cities That Are Shielding Illegal Immigrants. But Did It Happen?
President Trumps promise to slash federal funds to hundreds of sanctuary cities.
...
More
10-25-2020 • 30m
Full Measure With Sharyl Attkisson
FOX
Entertainment
Full Measure With Sharyl Attkisson
Full Measure With Sharyl Attkisson