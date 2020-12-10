FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Hillsborough schools superintendent exposed to COVID
FOX 13 Tampa Bay
Addison Davis, superintendent of Hillsborough County announced he will self-quarantine evening after being exposed to COVID-19.
...
More
10-12-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Hillsborough schools superintendent exposed to COVID
FOX
Entertainment
Hillsborough schools superintendent exposed to COVID
Clips
Hillsborough schools superintendent exposed to COVID