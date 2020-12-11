FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Semis ignite after 29 vehicle crash on interstate 94 Thursday morning
FOX 9 (Minneapolis-St. Paul)
Crews fought fires on semis Thursday after a 29-car crash in snowy, low-visiblity conditions on I-94 near Monticello. (JoseLuis Acuna Del Valle)
...
More
11-12-2020 • TV-Y • 1m
Semis ignite after 29 vehicle crash on interstate 94 Thursday morning
FOX
Entertainment
Semis ignite after 29 vehicle crash on interstate 94 Thursday morning
Clips
Semis ignite after 29 vehicle crash on interstate 94 Thursday morning