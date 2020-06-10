FoxNews.com
Arcades in New York remain closed
FOX 5 New York
Laser Bounce in Levittown, N.Y., is still not open for business. The owner said he has spent tens of thousands of dollars on health and safety upgrades but the state still hasn't given any guidance on when arcades can reopen.
10-6-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
