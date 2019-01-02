FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
This episode is not available right now. Select different content to watch.
Judge Judy
S23 E122 How to Tell if You're a Crazy Cat Lady!; Diamond-Encrusted Pawn Star!; Illegal Tenant Trouble!
Judge Judy chastises a pet owner for letting her felines harass a neighbor.
...
More
2-1-2019 • TV-PG • 30m
Judge Judy
FOX
Entertainment
Judge Judy
Season 23
S23-E122 - Judge Judy