Bars allowed to reopen in Texas, no decision from Travis County judge
FOX 7 Austin
Starting today (10/14), bars in the state can reopen at 50% occupancy in counties where COVID-19 hospitalizations make up less than 15% of hospital capacity. Governor Abbott is giving the choice to opt in or not to county judges and there's been no decision from the Travis County judge. FOX 7 Austin's Tierra Neubaum has details.... More
10-14-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
