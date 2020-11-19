FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Northwell health says its test can test three times as many patients
FOX 5 New York
Northwell Health is trying out an alternative for COVID-19 testing that they say can get three times as many patients screened at once.
...
More
11-19-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Northwell health says its test can test three times as many patients
FOX
Entertainment
Northwell health says its test can test three times as many patients
Clips
Northwell health says its test can test three times as many patients