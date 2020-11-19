FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Abbott won't order another shutdown of Texas despite COVID-19 spike
FOX 7 Austin
The governor said a shutdown would not provide the positive results some people think.
...
More
11-19-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Abbott won't order another shutdown of Texas despite COVID-19 spike
FOX
Entertainment
Abbott won't order another shutdown of Texas despite COVID-19 spike
Clips
Abbott won't order another shutdown of Texas despite COVID-19 spike