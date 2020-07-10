FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Gov. Whitmer and FOX 2 hold virtual town hall on COVID-19 response
FOX 2 Detroit
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer took questions about the state's coronavirus response and what is being done on issues like schools and unemployment.
...
More
10-7-2020 • TV-Y • 1m
Gov. Whitmer and FOX 2 hold virtual town hall on COVID-19 response
FOX
Entertainment
Gov. Whitmer and FOX 2 hold virtual town hall on COVID-19 response
Clips
Gov. Whitmer and FOX 2 hold virtual town hall on COVID-19 response