FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
This episode is not available right now. Select different content to watch.
Judge Judy
E60 Short Romance, Long Headache!; Sparrow Breaks Lease?; Amusement Park Pass Fraud?!
When a single father backs out of a trip with his new girlfriend, she comes after him for payback.
...
More
11-13-2017 • TV-PG • 30m
Judge Judy
FOX
Entertainment
Judge Judy
Judge Judy