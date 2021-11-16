Home
CFP Rankings Reaction: Does head-to-head actually matter? | Episode 50
The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young Episodes (25)
S1 E50 CFP Rankings Reaction: Does head-to-head actually matter? | Episode 50
11-16-21 • 35m
• • •
S1 E49 UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor on CFP Expansion: ‘Let’s Play it Out’ | Episode 49
11-15-21 • 15m
• • •
S1 E48 Kansas beats Texas in OT, Oklahoma is undefeated no more | Episode 48
11-13-21 • 25m
• • •
S1 E47 Oklahoma left out of Top 4 again, Ohio State moves up: CFP Rankings Reaction | Episode 47
11-09-21 • 21m
• • •
S1 E46 Purdue stuns Michigan State, Bama survives & Spartans HC Mel Tucker talks rest of season | Episode 46
11-06-21 • 41m
• • •
S1 E45 CFP Rankings Reaction: Oklahoma disrespected at No. 8| Episode 45
11-04-21 • 25m
• • •
