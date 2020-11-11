FoxNews.com
Surge in homicides in Oakland
KTVU FOX 2 (San Francisco)
A surge in gun violence in Oakland continues with two more people shot and killed. City leaders are responding to a rising number of homicides as Oakland nears 100 murders in 2020, a milestone they've not reached since 2012.
11-11-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
