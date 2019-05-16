FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
This episode is not available right now. Select different content to watch.
Hot Bench
S5 E171 Dogs Copy Their Owners' Mean Girl Behavior?!; Don't Be a Softie! Listen to Your Wife!
A dog owned by a resident of a senior living center is accused of going on the attack.
...
More
5-16-2019 • TV-G • 30m
Hot Bench
FOX
Entertainment
Hot Bench
Season 5
S5-E171 - Hot Bench