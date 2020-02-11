Grieving family issues emotional plea to stay home after loved one's death from COVID

During his daily COVID-19 briefing in Chicago, the governor welcomed a Bloomington family who suffered the death last month of Danielle “Dani” Rubin Kater. Her parents, Bob and Tina Rubin, and Tim Kater, her husband of 6 1/2 years, contacted Pritzker’s office about sharing their story and stressing the requisite safety measures that could spare other families from a similar tragedy.