The Simpsons

Mr. Skinner's Mother Delivers His Letter From Ohio State University

Mr. Skinner's mother delivers his acceptance letter from Ohio State University and tells him he has been rejected.... More

11-2-2017 • 26s

The Simpsons Clips

Mr. Skinner's Mother Delivers His Letter From Ohio State University

11-02-17 • 26s

Preview: It's A Shocker

03-26-18 • 15s

A Tale Of Two Trumps

03-23-18 • 3m

Krusty The Clown In "Queasy Rider"

03-22-18 • 1m

The Simpsons Episodes (14)

S29 E1 The Serfsons

10-02-17 • TV-PG DLV • 22m

S29 E2 Springfield Splendor

10-09-17 • TV-PG DLV • 22m

S29 E3 Whistler's Father

10-16-17 • TV-PG DLV • 21m

S29 E4 Treehouse of Horror XXVIII

10-23-17 • TV-14 DLV • 21m