FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Minnesota farmers react after longtime incumbent and agriculture advocate Rep. Peterson loses reelection
FOX 9 (Minneapolis-St. Paul)
Minnesota farmers react after the longtime incumbent and Chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, Rep. Colin Peterson, lost reelection in the seventh district.
...
More
11-5-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Minnesota farmers react after longtime incumbent and agriculture advocate Rep. Peterson loses reelection
FOX
Entertainment
Minnesota farmers react after longtime incumbent and agriculture advocate Rep. Peterson loses reelection
Clips
Minnesota farmers react after longtime incumbent and agriculture advocate Rep. Peterson loses reelection