FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Wendy Williams and Halle Berry; Michelle Williams
Dish Nation Episodes (11)
NOW PLAYING
Wendy Williams and Halle Berry; Michelle Williams
06-16-21 • TV-PG • 18m
• • •
NEW
The latest on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck
06-15-21 • TV-PG • 18m
• • •
NEW
Halle Berry; Adam Levine; Lourdes Leon; Tom Hiddlesto
06-12-21 • TV-PG • 18m
• • •
The latest on Ben Affleck, Scott Disick, Ray J, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani
05-26-21 • TV-PG • 18m
• • •
See All
FOX
Entertainment
Dish Nation
Wendy Williams and Halle Berry; Michelle Williams