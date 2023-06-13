Home
Jermaine Jones talks USMNT recruitment and Nations League preview! | SOTU
Alexi Lalas' State of the Union Episodes (25)
06-13-23 • 40m
• • •
Lionel Messi joins Inter Miami & Christian Pulisic wants Gregg Berhalter BACK?
06-08-23 • 1h 29m
• • •
U-20 USMNT FIFA World Cup run ends short & did LAFC disappoint in CCL Final? | SOTU
06-06-23 • 1h 14m
• • •
Julie Ertz joins State of the Union & USMNT Nations League roster reaction! | SOTU
06-02-23 • 1h 17m
• • •
Anthony Hudson departs U.S. Soccer & USMNT summer transfer preview! | SOTU
05-30-23 • 1h 23m
• • •
Catarina Macario injured for World Cup & is Leeds relegation GOOD for USMNT players?? | SOTU
05-25-23 • 1h 6m
• • •
