Fmr. Secretary of Defense Panetta: Lack of formal transition is 'dangerous for the country'
KTVU FOX 2 (San Francisco)
Nearly a week after news networks called the presidential race for Joe Biden, President Trump continues to refuse to concede. The Trump team has vowed to continue legal fights as President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris move ahead with the transition. ... More
11-14-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
