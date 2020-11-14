Fmr. Secretary of Defense Panetta: Lack of formal transition is 'dangerous for the country'

  1. FOX
  2. Entertainment
  3. Fmr. Secretary of Defense Panetta: Lack of formal transition is 'dangerous for the country'
  4. Clips
  5. Fmr. Secretary of Defense Panetta: Lack of formal transition is 'dangerous for the country'