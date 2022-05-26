Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
Mookie & Dodgers heating up, Yankees cooling off, & Top 5 Players under 25 | Flippin’ Bats
Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Episodes (25)
Mookie & Dodgers heating up, Yankees cooling off, & Top 5 Players under 25 | Flippin’ Bats
05-26-22 • 1h 3m
• • •
Flippin' Bats Live Happy Hour Show!
05-19-22 • 1h 8m
• • •
Justin Verlander's dominance, Ohtani's Angels are still hot & MLB team of the week | Flippin' Bats
05-12-22 • 1h
• • •
Live Happy Hour Show!
05-05-22 • 1h 2m
• • •
Ohtani’s Surging Angels, Yankees Catching Fire, & MLB’s 5 Most Electric Players | Flippin’ Bats
04-28-22 • 1h 15m
• • •
Mets Strong Start, Yankees Falling Behind, & new MLB Team of the Week | Flippin’ Bats
04-21-22 • 56m
• • •
See All
FOX
Sports
Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander
Mookie & Dodgers heating up, Yankees cooling off, & Top 5 Players under 25 | Flippin’ Bats