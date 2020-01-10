FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Bucket List Bistro
The Full Colombian Experience
Christy elaborates on what there is to do and see in Columbia to set the mood.
...
More
10-26-2020 • 1m
The Full Colombian Experience
Bucket List Bistro Clips
NEW
A Salsa Dance Off
10-23-20 • 1m
• • •
NEW
Christy Tells Us The Origin Of Salsa
10-23-20 • 1m
• • •
Preview: This Is Gonna Get Messy
10-21-20 • 1m
• • •
Have You Checked Out Bucket List Bistro?
10-14-20 • 1m
• • •
See All
FOX
Entertainment
Bucket List Bistro
Clips
The Full Colombian Experience