FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
This episode is not available right now. Select different content to watch.
Solving The Masked Dancer Mystery
The Masked Dancer Clips
Dancing Into 2021
12-30-20 • TV-PG • 1m
• • •
Paula Abdul & Randy Jackson Return To FOX
12-29-20 • TV-PG • 1m
• • •
Tulip Performs To "Fergalicious" by Fergie
12-26-20 • TV-PG • 1m
• • •
The Clues: Tulip
12-26-20 • TV-PG • 1m
• • •
See All
The Masked Dancer Episodes (1)
SERIES PREMIERE
S1 E1 Premiere - Everybody Mask Now!
12-28-20 • TV-PG DL • 43m
• • •
FOX
Entertainment
The Masked Dancer
Clips
Solving The Masked Dancer Mystery