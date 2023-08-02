Home
State of the Union, Jackson Water System, LeBron James, Shaw University, R. Kelly Trial and more!
Fox Soul's Black Report Episodes (25)
Texas Judge Blocks Student Debt Relief, Adam Silver on Kyrie Irving, Megan Thee Stallion and more!
11-11-22 • TV-PG • 52m
• • •
Hakeem Jeffries, Louisiana Voters Reject Measure to Abolish Slavery, ‘Black Panther’ and more!
11-14-22 • TV-PG • 52m
• • •
Senate Set to Codify Same-Sex Marriage, Jan 6th Panel, Appeal Court Blocks Student Debt Relief and more!
11-15-22 • TV-PG • 52m
• • •
Georgia Election Runoff, HBCU Threats, World Population Reaches 8 Billion and more!
11-16-22 • TV-PG • 52m
• • •
LA Elects Karen Bass, GOP Wins House Majority, Obama Expands Young Leaders Program and more!
11-17-22 • TV-PG • 52m
• • •
Hakeem Jeffries, Cleveland State University, Maine Democrats, City of Louisville and more!
11-18-22 • TV-PG • 52m
• • •
