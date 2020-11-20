FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Parents stage protest as Paradise Valley Unified School District is set to return to virtual learning
FOX 10 Phoenix
Parents at the protest say virtual learning has had a bad impact on their children.
...
More
11-20-2020 • TV-Y • 3m
Parents stage protest as Paradise Valley Unified School District is set to return to virtual learning
FOX
Entertainment
Parents stage protest as Paradise Valley Unified School District is set to return to virtual learning
Clips
Parents stage protest as Paradise Valley Unified School District is set to return to virtual learning