Boy with super rare condition gets ride in '66 original Batmobile replica
FOX 2 Detroit
A Michigan stranger was eager to help when he heard of a little boy's affinity for Batman, giving Danny a ride in his replica of the 1966 original Batmobile.
10-6-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
