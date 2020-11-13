Dr. Michael Osterholm said absence of national leadership has led to confusion on coronavirus mitigation efforts
FOX 9 (Minneapolis-St. Paul)
Dr. Michael Osterholm, the University of Minnesota epidemiologist who is on President-elect Joe Biden’s coronavirus task force, emphasized the need for national standards when it comes to mitigation efforts amid the surge in coronavirus in the United States.... More
11-13-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Dr. Michael Osterholm said absence of national leadership has led to confusion on coronavirus mitigation efforts