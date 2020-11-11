FoxNews.com
Milford Assisted Living Facility Wall of Honor
FOX 5 Washington DC
Several veterans residing at the Milford Assisted Living Facility in Bowie, Maryland, were inducted on their Wall of Honor today. FOX 5's Gwen Tolbart has more in the video above.
...
More
11-11-2020 • 1m
