FOX 5 New York
Protesters marched in New York City for the second night on November 5, as votes continued to be tallied across the country for the 2020 election. Credit: Dar Dowling via Storyful
...
11-6-2020 • TV-Y • 1m
FOX
Demonstrators march in Manhattan