FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
More votes to count in Northern Virginia
FOX 5 Washington DC
In Northern Virginia, new video shows elections precinct workers arriving at the Fairfax County Government Center with sealed boxes after polls closed Tuesday. Those boxes will be counted Wednesday.
...
More
11-4-2020 • 2m
More votes to count in Northern Virginia
FOX
Entertainment
More votes to count in Northern Virginia
Clips
More votes to count in Northern Virginia