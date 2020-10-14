FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Sunshine, dry skies Wednesday with highs in the 70s
FOX 5 Washington DC
A return to sunshine Wednesday with sunny and dry skies and mild temperatures! Get outside and enjoy it!
...
More
10-14-2020 • 3m
Sunshine, dry skies Wednesday with highs in the 70s
FOX
Entertainment
Sunshine, dry skies Wednesday with highs in the 70s
Clips
Sunshine, dry skies Wednesday with highs in the 70s