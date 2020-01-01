FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
This episode is not available right now. Select different content to watch.
The Andy Griffith Show
S7 E19 Barney Comes to Mayberry
Detective Barney Fife returns to Mayberry in time for the premiere of a former girlfriend's movie.
...
More
1-23-1967 • TV-G • 26m
The Andy Griffith Show
FOX
Entertainment
The Andy Griffith Show
Season 7
The Andy Griffith Show