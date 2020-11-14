FoxNews.com
Talking First Black Female Vice President Elect
FOX 26 Houston
The panel speaks regarding the first female Black Vice President Elect. Jasmine Terry/Owner of Le Chateau Bistro and Lounge, Maggie Noel/Owner of MPressive Faces, and JJ Simmons/Author and Radio Vet, react to the election.
11-14-2020 • TV-Y • 4m
