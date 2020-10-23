FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Efforts to recall Vallejo city councilman over domestic abuse reports
KTVU FOX 2 (San Francisco)
A grassroots group announced Thursday it is launching a campaign to recall Vallejo City Councilman and candidate for mayor Hakeem Brown, amid shocking reports of domestic abuse.
...
More
10-23-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
Efforts to recall Vallejo city councilman over domestic abuse reports
FOX
Entertainment
Efforts to recall Vallejo city councilman over domestic abuse reports
Clips
Efforts to recall Vallejo city councilman over domestic abuse reports