Memorabilia from Debbie Reynolds, Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley and more to go up for auction on Saturday at 11am. Unique items including the actual shield used by Chris Evans as Captain America, a prototype mask from the film "Black Panther," James Bond casino items and other props, designer costumes, even a rare notebook from the set of a "Godfather" set. You can view the catalog at https://www.premiereprops.com/