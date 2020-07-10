FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
Evanston police host 'National Night Out' event amid pandemic
FOX 32 Chicago
A suburban police department made its 'National Night' Out event happen, while most of the nationwide events were canceled this year because of the pandemic.
...
More
10-7-2020 • 2m
Evanston police host 'National Night Out' event amid pandemic
FOX
Entertainment
Evanston police host 'National Night Out' event amid pandemic
Clips
Evanston police host 'National Night Out' event amid pandemic