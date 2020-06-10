Mostly Sunny and Breezy Tuesday

Although we are off to a cool start this morning, expect more sunshine this afternoon with highs jumping into the mid and upper 60s. Winds could make things a little tricky out on the water as well. Wind gusts at times could exceed 20 to 25 MPH. Though a cold front is going to swing through today, it will be a dry front, so no rain is in our forecast locally. Temperatures will fall into the mid 50s overnight. Not only are we in the upper 60s for highs at the end of this workweek, but we are forecasting 70s just in time for this weekend.