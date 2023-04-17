Home
Atlanta Braves take the top spot in Power Rankings, Mets call up Brett Baty & MORE!
Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Episodes (25)
04-17-23 • 52m
• • •
Beer sales drama, the Rays perfect start, a Texas sized matchup in the AL West and more LIVE | Flippin Bats
04-13-23 • 1h 1m
• • •
Brewers Rowdy Tellez on facing Roki Sasaki, the World Baseball Classic & MORE! | Flippin' Bats
04-13-23 • 41m
• • •
New York Mets struggles, Shohei Ohtani (大谷 翔平) makes unfortunate history & MORE! | Flippin' Bats
04-11-23 • 30m
• • •
2023 MLB Season Week 1 Overreactions, Power Rankings, Team of the Week & MORE! | Flippin Bats
04-10-23 • 46m
• • •
San Diego Padres vs the Braves is the weekend's top series, & Astros on the decline? | Flippin' Bats
04-08-23 • 42m
• • •
