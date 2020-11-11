FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
No evidence of voter fraud, says Michigan's top election official
FOX 2 Detroit
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says claims of election fraud have been made with zero evidence and the election was 'extraordinary and transparent'.
...
More
11-11-2020 • TV-Y • 2m
No evidence of voter fraud, says Michigan's top election official
FOX
Entertainment
No evidence of voter fraud, says Michigan's top election official
Clips
No evidence of voter fraud, says Michigan's top election official