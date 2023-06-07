Home
Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Episodes (25)
Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan on last year's playoffs, his hitting approach & MORE | Flippin Bats
07-06-23 • 34m
• • •
Did Shohei Ohtani (大谷翔平) just have the best month in MLB history?
07-04-23 • 15m
• • •
Midseason Awards, State of the NL East, Walk-Off Dances and MORE!
07-04-23 • 42m
• • •
All Star Roster Reactions, Power Rankings, Team of the Month & MORE!
07-03-23 • 52m
• • •
John Smoltz on the London Series, What the Cardinals should do, & Elly De La Cruz | Flippin’ Bats
07-01-23 • 16m
• • •
NL East X-Factors, Baltimore Orioles reward their fans, Top 3 Weekend Series & MORE | Flippin’ Bats
06-30-23 • 34m
• • •
See All
Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander
