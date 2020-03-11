FoxNews.com
FoxBusiness.com
Nation.FoxNews.com
FoxSports.com
TubiTV.com
Home
Entertainment
Sports
Local
News
Live TV & Schedule
TV Provider Sign In
NEW
People traveling despite COVID warnings
FOX 5 Washington DC
Many people are on the move today despite warnings to stay put amid the pandemic. FOX 5's Bob Barnard has more from BWI airport in the video above.
...
More
11-25-2020 • 3m
People traveling despite COVID warnings
FOX
Entertainment
People traveling despite COVID warnings
Clips
People traveling despite COVID warnings