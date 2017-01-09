The Simpsons

Homer And Bart Talk About The Afterlife

Bart starts talking about his grandma's death with his dad in the town square, but then strangers start to interject their opinions.... More

9-28-2017 • 1m

The Simpsons Clips

Homer And Bart Talk About The Afterlife

1m

Preview: It's A Shocker

03-26-18 • 15s

A Tale Of Two Trumps

03-23-18 • 3m

Krusty The Clown In "Queasy Rider"

03-22-18 • 1m

The Simpsons Episodes (13)

S29 E1 The Serfsons

10-02-17 • TV-PG DLV • 22m

S29 E2 Springfield Splendor

10-09-17 • TV-PG DLV • 22m

S29 E3 Whistler's Father

10-16-17 • TV-PG DLV • 21m

S29 E4 Treehouse of Horror XXVIII

10-23-17 • TV-14 DLV • 21m